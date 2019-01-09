Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) PT Set at C$47.00 by National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been assigned a C$47.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.03.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$44.19 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

