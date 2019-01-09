Cambrex (CBM) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cambrex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Cambrex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

CBM stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cambrex will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cambrex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambrex by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cambrex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Cambrex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambrex by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

