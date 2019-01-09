CaliphCoin (CALC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaliphCoin has a total market cap of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010557 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00050003 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin (CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

