Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

CZR stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Benninger bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $319,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $146,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $585,190. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 272,461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,542,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 285,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 113.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 709,373 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

