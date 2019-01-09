Cactus (WHD) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Cactus stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 155,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $212,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

