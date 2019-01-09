Burlington Stores Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $166.43 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $435,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,442 shares of company stock worth $11,018,355. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.