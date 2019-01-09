Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $174.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

BURL opened at $166.43 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $109.62 and a 1 year high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 168.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 156,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $435,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,474.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total value of $1,190,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,282.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,442 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,355 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

