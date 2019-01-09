Buckle Inc (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 25th

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Buckle to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

NYSE BKE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. Buckle has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Buckle had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $75,070.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,534 shares of company stock worth $163,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

