Brokers Set Expectations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group -‘s FY2018 Earnings (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.10 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

