Brokers Set Expectations for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $909.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PARR. Cowen downgraded Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $15.75 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 69.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

