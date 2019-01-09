Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Price Target at $189.00

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

SNA opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

