Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Target Price at $14.80

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.02. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $870.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23). Rambus had a negative net margin of 45.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $63,294.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 57.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 471.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 152.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

