Brokerages Set Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) PT at $52.79

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.79.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th.
Shares of PLNT opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $58.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 407.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 587.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $55,238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $41,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
