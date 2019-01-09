Brokerages Set Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) PT at $52.79

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of PLNT opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 407.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 587.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $55,238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $41,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

