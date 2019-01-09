Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) PT at $36.58

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $213,247.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 2.19. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

