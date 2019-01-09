Brokerages Set Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.