Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Price Target at $44.89

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

