Brokerages Set DIC Asset AG (DIC) PT at $10.33

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.33 ($12.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIC shares. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of DIC opened at €9.45 ($10.99) on Friday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 12-month high of €11.20 ($13.02).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

