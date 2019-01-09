Brokerages Set Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Price Target at $48.70

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.19. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

