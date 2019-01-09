Brokerages Set AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Price Target at $26.81

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,114,000 after buying an additional 3,584,826 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,114,000 after buying an additional 3,584,826 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $28.04.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $402.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

