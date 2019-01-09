Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $86.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.26 million and the highest is $86.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $330.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $344.29 million, with estimates ranging from $343.58 million to $345.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $158,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

