Brokerages Expect Libbey, Inc. (LBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Libbey’s earnings. Libbey reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Libbey will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Libbey.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $191.56 million during the quarter.

Libbey stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Libbey has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

