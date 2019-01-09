Brokerages Expect L Brands Inc (LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will announce $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. L Brands’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. FBR & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $31.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

LB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 5,007,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,018. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. L Brands has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 22.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 241,768 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 24.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in L Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,002,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

