Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post $404.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.53 million. Ferro reported sales of $377.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Ferro in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after buying an additional 115,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after buying an additional 115,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,293,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,952,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,007,000 after buying an additional 712,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,330,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

