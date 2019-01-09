Brokerages Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) to Post -$3.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to post ($3.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.01) and the lowest is ($3.10). Third Point Reinsurance posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 846.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPRE shares. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Third Point Reinsurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of TPRE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,175. The firm has a market cap of $904.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 121.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 106.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

