Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.49. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

