Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) to Post $1.16 EPS

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $75.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 176 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

MTX stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $429,022.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $870,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,636,000 after acquiring an additional 195,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,971,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,613,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 91,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,911.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

