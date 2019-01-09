Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $332,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 107,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 456,851 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $29.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

