British American Tobacco (BTI) Shares Gap Down to $32.99

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.05, but opened at $32.99. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 4010234 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after buying an additional 5,317,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,577,899 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,251,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 1,243,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after buying an additional 431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 431,098 shares in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

