Brinker International (EAT) Trading Up 6.4%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.34. Approximately 1,143,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,082,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $611,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,539 shares of company stock worth $2,692,195. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after buying an additional 601,077 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,919.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 487,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after buying an additional 365,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after buying an additional 365,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

