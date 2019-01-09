Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.95 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,145 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,612,000 after acquiring an additional 356,726 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

