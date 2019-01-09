Brickblock (BBK) Price Tops $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $46,804.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006941 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00227699 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000269 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.