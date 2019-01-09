Brick Brewing Co Ltd (BRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Brick Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE:BRB opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. Brick Brewing has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

