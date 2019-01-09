BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Shares Up 10.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $25.38. 661,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 498,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a $1.003 dividend. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $492.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 4,659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
