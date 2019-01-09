Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $11,270,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

