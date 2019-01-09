Bojangles (BOJA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOJA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOJA opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Bojangles has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Bojangles had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bojangles by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 916,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bojangles during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bojangles by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bojangles by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bojangles by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

