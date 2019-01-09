BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Outperform

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $104.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,611.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

