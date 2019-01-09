BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Ero Copper (ERO) a C$16.00 Price Target

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been given a C$16.00 target price by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.01. 52,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$48.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 0.750000017840153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.