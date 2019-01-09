Bloom Energy (BE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

