Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blink Charging an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Blink Charging had a return on equity of 4,449.22% and a net margin of 965.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.