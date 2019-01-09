BlackRock’s (BLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $472.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $477,939,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $128,258,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

