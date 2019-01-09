BlackRock’s (BLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $472.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.21.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $477,939,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $128,258,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
