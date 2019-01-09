Blackrock Virginia Municipal (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.
Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
BHV stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
About Blackrock Virginia Municipal
There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
