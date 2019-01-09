BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

In other news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,573.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 22,307 shares of company stock worth $289,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/blackrock-muniyield-new-jersey-fund-inc-myj-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-february-1st.html.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.