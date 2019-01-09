BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey.
