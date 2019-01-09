Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MUE opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

