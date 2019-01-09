BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

BAF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

