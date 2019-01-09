BlackRock Inc. Purchases 393,107 Shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.98% of MarineMax worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MarineMax by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MarineMax by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,588 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $528.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

