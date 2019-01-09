BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,575,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of TransEnterix worth $72,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 11,260.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

TransEnterix stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2850.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

