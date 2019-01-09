BlackRock Inc. Has $76.09 Million Holdings in Knoll Inc (KNL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.57% of Knoll worth $76,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 140.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Knoll by 85.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

KNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director John F. Maypole purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Has $76.09 Million Holdings in Knoll Inc (KNL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/blackrock-inc-has-76-09-million-holdings-in-knoll-inc-knl.html.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.