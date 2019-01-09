BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,941,439 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.55% of Ichor worth $72,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 587,943 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 388,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $387.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

