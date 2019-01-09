Blackbaud (BLKB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud Inc. is a leading cloud software company working for social causes. The company is benefiting from the growing clout of its Financial Edge NXT offering and expanding product portfolio. Further, Blackbaud expanded alliance with Microsoft with Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which bodes well. The company also launched the Nonprofit Resource Management, which is jointly-developed with Microsoft. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity. Additionally, the company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, high indebtedness and stiff competition add to the risk of investing in the company.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.51 on Monday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

