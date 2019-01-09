BitMoney Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,212.00 (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. BitMoney has a total market capitalization of $33,212.00 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, BitMoney has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.02150846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024996 BTC.

BitMoney Coin Profile

BitMoney’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitMoney’s total supply is 71,770,366 coins and its circulating supply is 66,608,372 coins. The official website for BitMoney is bitmoney.ws . BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards

Buying and Selling BitMoney

BitMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

